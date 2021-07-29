Idaho Says Shoshone Band Can't Claim Treaty Hunting Rights

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Idaho has asked a federal judge to toss the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation's hunting and fishing rights suit, saying that two other federally recognized tribes, but not the Band, are protected by an 1868 federal treaty. The Northwestern Band hit the state, its Department of Fish and Game and Gov. Brad Little with a June 14 complaint, arguing that the Band's members have the right to hunt and fish because the tribe is a signatory to the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger, which "guaranteed the Shoshone people the right to hunt on unoccupied land." In its motion to dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS