Tribes Get OK To Join Fight Over Nevada Lithium Mine

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has found that two tribal communities have the right to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to halt progress of a disputed lithium mine project, dismissing the objections of a Canadian mining company. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Chief Judge Miranda M. Du found that the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and Atsa Koodakuh Wyh Nuwu (or "People of Red Mountain") have a protectable stake in a lawsuit accusing the government of illegally fast-tracking approval for the Thacker Pass lithium mine, which is slated to occupy thousands of acres of public land near the Nevada-Oregon border. "If the Tribes...

