Broadcast Stations Fined $9M Over Carriage Deal Fail

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission finalized nearly $9 million in penalties against 18 broadcast TV stations that the agency said sandbagged program carriage talks with AT&T and its DirecTV satellite television subsidiary. In a forfeiture order released late Wednesday, the commission said that the cohort of stations is on the hook for "willfully and repeatedly violating the commission's good faith negotiation standards." The FCC noted that each of the penalized stations has one or more agreements with Sinclair Broadcast Group that call for them to receive operational, programming or sales services from the country's second-largest station group. Although the agreements give Sinclair "a...

