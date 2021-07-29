Google Hit With £920M Antitrust Suit Over App Store Charges

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 2:07 PM BST) -- Google has been hit with a £920 million ($1.3 billion) lawsuit on behalf of more than 19 million Android users in Britain for allegedly abusing its market dominance by charging "excessive" commissions on app sales, Hausfeld & Co LLP said on Thursday. The £920 million ($1.3 billion) lawsuit at the Competition Appeal Tribunal seeks damages for Google users who bought apps and services through the company's Play Store. (iStock) The claim filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal seeks damages for Google customers who bought apps and services through the company's Play Store. It follows a similar action filed against Apple at the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS