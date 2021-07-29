Exiled Mining Tycoon Loses Bid To Retake Gold-Mining Biz

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 5:25 PM BST) -- An exiled Turkish tycoon has failed in his latest attempt to take control of his family's gold mining business, as a London court ruled that trustees appointed by the government following a failed coup had authorization to run the company. Judge William Trower rejected Hamdi Akin Ipek's High Court claim, which alleged that the trustees installed by the Turkish government were unlawfully controlling the mining company in the wake of the country's abortive 2016 coup attempt. Turkey has accused the Koza Group, a media and mining business, of financing Muhammed Fethullah Gülen, a scholar and preacher who has been accused of...

