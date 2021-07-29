HSBC Says Data Gaps Make FX Rigging Suit Impossible

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 6:51 PM BST) -- HSBC argued at a London court Thursday that a lack of trading data means it is almost impossible for a U.K. currency firm to prove allegations the bank's traders routinely rigged foreign exchange markets in a bid to make dishonest profits. HSBC said in its closing argument in the High Court that ECU Group's claim that the bank's forex traders misused its confidential information to front-run its transactions between 2004 and 2006 is not borne out by data that is "incomplete," "inaccurate" or "entirely absent." "It is almost impossible to determine from the data that we have remaining whether the observed...

