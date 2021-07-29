Amazon's Fulfillment Pressure Hurt 135M Buyers, Suit Says

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- An Amazon customer hit the online shopping behemoth with a putative antitrust class action suit in Washington federal court on Wednesday seeking to represent 135 million fellow customers, alleging Amazon effectively forces its sellers to purchase its "Fulfillment by Amazon" services, thereby hurting competition and driving up prices. Andrea Seberson is seeking to represent a massive class of Amazon customers who were purportedly injured by the company's alleged anti-competitive practice of showing preference to Amazon sellers who use the company's fulfillment services and banishing the ones who don't. The fulfillment logistics service provides warehousing, packing, and shipping to third-party sellers....

