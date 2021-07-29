Culture Amp Reaches $1.5B Valuation In Funding Round

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The employee experience platform Culture Amp, which applies data analytics and behavioral science to performance management, grabbed $100 million in its latest funding round, bringing its valuation to $1.5 billion, the company said Thursday. The Series F round was led by TDM Growth Partners and Sequoia Capital China. Other participating investors included Salesforce Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Blackbird Ventures and several others. Culture Amp offers analytical services using surveys and other tools for measuring staff performance and collecting employee feedback. It works with at least 4,000 companies across the world, including Airbnb, Oracle and Etsy, according to Culture Amp's website. The announcement arrives as...

