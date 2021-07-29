Eversheds Sutherland Hires 1st Chief Transformation Officer

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has tapped information technology leader Ronan Hanrahan as its first chief transformation officer. The role will be within the firm's international business, which includes the U.K., France, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, as well as offices in the Middle East and Asia, the BigLaw firm announced Tuesday. A spokesperson with Eversheds Sutherland told Law360 Pulse that Hanrahan's short-term goal is to work with the firm's leadership team to centralize a number of projects and change management activities. Long term, Hanrahan will take a fresh approach to the firm's investment in transformation. Hanrahan will start with Eversheds Sutherland in August...

