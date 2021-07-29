Texas Justices Urged To Nix DQ In Rackspace Exec's Divorce

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The wife of cloud computing company Rackspace Technology Inc. founder Graham Weston is asking the Texas Supreme Court to review a trial court's disqualification of her attorney in a contentious divorce case, which has spawned a separate $2.9 million suit accusing the lawyer of betrayal. Elizabeth Weston filed a petition for writ of mandamus Wednesday requesting that the state's high court overturn Comal County District Judge Dib Waldrip's March decision to disqualify San Antonio lawyer Jason Davis of Davis & Santos PC from representing her in the case. Judge Waldrip wrongly lumped Graham Weston together with companies he manages in finding...

