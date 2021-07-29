Gilstrap Told Samsung Abuse In $25M IP Case Warrants Fees

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- After securing a $25 million jury win against Samsung in May over semiconductor patents, Acorn Semi LLC has said Samsung should be on the hook for $6.7 million in fees because of its "monstrous" conduct in the case. In a motion filed Tuesday, Acorn asked U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to find the case exceptional and grant its fee request to sanction Samsung for its abusive litigation conduct that Acorn said "doubled and tripled" its costs. Acorn said Samsung baselessly refused to produce relevant documents in a timely fashion, necessitating the filing of numerous motions to compel before it turned anything...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS