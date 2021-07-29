Top 5 Gov't Contracts Cases To Watch: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The second half of 2021 could see courts weigh in on significant issues for government contractors, such as when they have waived their right to protest, as well as a wave of litigation related to COVID-19 relief funding. Here are five cases that government contractors should watch closely during the remainder of the year: New Look at the Blue & Gold Waiver Rule The Federal Circuit gets another chance to weigh in on the applicability of its so-called Blue & Gold waiver rule in a dispute over whether Harmonia Holdings Group LLC was too late to challenge a U.S. Customs and...

