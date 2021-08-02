DHS Defense Of Trump Rules May Invite Further Litigation

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Most of the immigration items published Friday in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's semiannual regulatory and deregulatory agenda involved undoing or replacing Trump administration policies. Eight out of 11 U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions listed in the agenda — a pared-down version of the Office of Management and Budget's unified agenda that includes only actions that are likely to have a significant economic impact — involve recent rule withdrawals or forthcoming replacements. They include an attempt at changes to USCIS' fee schedule following an injunction last year and President Joe Biden's move to...

