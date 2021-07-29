Bank Hapoalim's US Arm Names New GC From RBC Capital

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- BHI, Israel-based Bank Hapoalim's U.S. division, said Thursday it has tapped an RBC Capital Markets LLC senior counsel to serve as its new top attorney. BHI said Vicki Andreadis will become the company's general counsel after serving in senior legal positions with different financial services firms over the last decade. BHI CEO Gil Karni said in a statement that Andreadis will be an invaluable addition to the team. "Vicki brings to BHI a comprehensive breadth of legal experience that encompasses specific expertise in financial services regulation and compliance, as well as a number of years in the public sector," Karni said....

