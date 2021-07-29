Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DraftKings, FanDuel Hit With More App Patent Claims In NJ

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- DraftKings and FanDuel were hit with additional infringement claims in New Jersey federal court by WinView Inc. in litigation accusing them of copying patented features of its sports betting and fantasy game mobile application.

In amended complaints filed Wednesday, the Redwood City, California-based WinView added two new patents to lawsuits filed earlier in July, for a total of four patents that were allegedly subjected to "willful and deliberate infringement."

"WinView has suffered and continues to suffer irreparable injury as a direct and proximate result of" the alleged infringement, the amended complaints say.

WinView is seeking a declaration of infringement and unspecified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!