DraftKings, FanDuel Hit With More App Patent Claims In NJ

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- DraftKings and FanDuel were hit with additional infringement claims in New Jersey federal court by WinView Inc. in litigation accusing them of copying patented features of its sports betting and fantasy game mobile application. In amended complaints filed Wednesday, the Redwood City, California-based WinView added two new patents to lawsuits filed earlier in July, for a total of four patents that were allegedly subjected to "willful and deliberate infringement." "WinView has suffered and continues to suffer irreparable injury as a direct and proximate result of" the alleged infringement, the amended complaints say. WinView is seeking a declaration of infringement and unspecified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS