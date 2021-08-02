Ex-Liberian Officials Ask Justices To Review Libel Standard

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Two ex-Liberian officials are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to make a "long-overdue adjustment" to the application of the First Amendment in libel cases, arguing that a doctrine created by the landmark New York Times v. Sullivan ruling has made it difficult for defamation plaintiffs to protect their reputation and deter falsehoods. Former Liberian Justice Minister Christiana Tah and former CEO of the National Oil Co. of Liberia Randolph McClain made their pitch in a petition for writ of certiorari docketed July 28 to revive their suit against human rights organization Global Witness. Both sued in September 2018 over a report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS