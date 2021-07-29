8th Circ. Won't Nix Deportation Under Child Abuse Rule

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit refused on Thursday to review a Honduran man's bid for deportation relief reserved for victims of child abuse, saying the government had discretion to decide he didn't deserve exemption because of his criminal history. In a published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Steven Colloton, a unanimous appellate panel rejected noncitizen Sergio Naun Mencia-Medina's petition for review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision to deport him after he was convicted of threatening his ex-girlfriend's stepfather with a samurai sword. A Minnesota immigration judge had initially granted Mencia-Medina's request to avoid deportation, finding that he qualified for special...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS