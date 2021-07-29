4th Circ. Revives NC's Air Emissions Fee Suit Against Feds

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Marine Corps can't dodge a civil penalty imposed by North Carolina for violating emissions caps at one of its coal-fired boilers in the state, the Fourth Circuit ruled, determining the Clean Air Act waives sovereign immunity for penalties. A partially split three-judge panel sided with the state in its quest to force the U.S. government to pay an $8,000 penalty for exceeding pollution emissions, saying that the language of the CAA clearly intended to waive federal government sovereign immunity defenses as they pertain to all civil penalties. While the U.S. government had argued that the CAA only waived immunity as...

