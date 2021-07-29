Grubhub Jacked Up Fees During COVID-19, Mass. AG Claims

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Grubhub Holdings Inc. was hit with a suit Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who claimed the food delivery service platform charged Bay State restaurants excessive fees outside the cap in place during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Healey's suit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, seeks refunds for restaurants affected by Grubhub's alleged practices. The suit claims Grubhub ran afoul of the state's economic development legislation, which barred any third-party service platforms from charging restaurants more than 15% of an order's menu price. The cap was put in place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Jan. 14, and...

