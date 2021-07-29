1st Circ. Sizes Up Wayfair's Internal Probe Of Harassment

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit judge questioned Wayfair LLC on Thursday on the thoroughness of its investigation into a female employee's claims of sexual harassment, prompting the e-commerce company to admit its internal probe never tried to corroborate the claims by asking if its worker had told others about the incidents. U.S. Circuit Judge David Barron tried to pin Wayfair down on whether, in its investigation of sexual harassment claims by former manager Emily Forsythe, its internal team asked if she told anyone outside the company about the events, which led to her leaving the company and the underlying Title VII employment discrimination...

