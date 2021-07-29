SEC Accuses Broker-Dealer Of Violating 'Short Tender Rule'

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Brokerage firm Lupo Securities violated the "short tender rule" and acquired more shares of Leidos Holdings than it was entitled to during Leidos' 2016 spinoff from Lockheed Martin Corp., the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a suit filed Thursday. Lupo received 611,752 more Leidos shares than it should have, resulting in illegal gains of more than $1 million, the SEC said in its Illinois federal court complaint. Lupo tendered 1 million Lockheed Martin shares it had acquired, which were more than its so-called net-long position, according to the SEC. The agency said this violated SEC Rule14e-4, which is commonly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS