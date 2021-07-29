NJ Town, Cops Still Can't Dodge Ex-Judge's Civil Rights Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has rejected a town's new bid to toss a civil rights lawsuit by a former state court jurist over her arrest for allegedly harboring her fugitive ex-boyfriend, reasoning Thursday that the lawsuit was not barred by findings in criminal and ethics cases involving the same circumstances. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton denied the motion for judgment on the pleadings filed by the Township of Woodbridge, Police Director Robert Hubner and five police officers, rejecting their argument that the malicious prosecution claims by ex-Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady are collaterally estopped; that is, barred because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS