Infrastructure Deal Firms Up $65B For Broadband Expansion

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- After weeks of legislative limbo, internet service providers, state governments and consumers are on track to receive a $65 billion boost for their efforts to expand broadband and make it more affordable as part of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the Senate began debating Wednesday. According to a draft of the legislation published by NBC News, the broadband portion of the package will tie $40 billion in ISP subsidies — doled out via state and federal grants — to affordability commitments. It also extends the life of the Emergency Broadband Benefit consumer subsidy program, though it shrinks the monthly subsidy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS