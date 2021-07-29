Asia Capital Real Estate Closes $325M Credit Fund

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Real estate-focused private equity firm Asia Capital Real Estate said Thursday it had closed on a $325 million credit fund that included investors like a Neuberger Berman unit and Canadian pension fund OPTrust. ACRE said in a statement that its fourth fund, ACRE Credit I, beat its $300 million target and will focus on providing loans and equity to owners and operators of multifamily properties across the United States. "Thanks to our demonstrated track record of success, this vehicle has been able to secure significant commitments from many prominent institutional real estate investors, giving us the ability to operate conservatively and...

