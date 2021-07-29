Samsung, LG Settle DivX Patent Fights Over Smart TVs

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- DivX on Thursday said it has reached settlements with LG and Samsung, resolving international litigation claiming they infringe the video software company's streaming patents with their smart televisions. The deals are confidential but will ensure the patents aren't infringed without a license, according to DivX Inc. They end litigation that spanned the U.S. International Trade Commission, Delaware, Texas, Germany and Brazil, the company added. "We are very pleased with the recognition by Samsung and LG, two of the largest consumer electronics manufacturers in the world, that DivX's patented video streaming technology should no longer be used without a license," DivX CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS