Samsung, LG Settle DivX Patent Fights Over Smart TVs

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- DivX on Thursday said it has reached settlements with LG and Samsung, resolving international litigation claiming they infringe the video software company's streaming patents with their smart televisions.

The deals are confidential but will ensure the patents aren't infringed without a license, according to DivX Inc. They end litigation that spanned the U.S. International Trade Commission, Delaware, Texas, Germany and Brazil, the company added.

"We are very pleased with the recognition by Samsung and LG, two of the largest consumer electronics manufacturers in the world, that DivX's patented video streaming technology should no longer be used without a license," DivX CEO...

