Mass. Dealerships Say Volvo Shorts Them On Service Pay

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- A pair of Massachusetts Volvo dealers Thursday accused the Swedish automaker of underpaying them for maintenance they perform under prepaid service plans in violation of a Bay State law designed to level the playing field between dealerships and powerful manufacturers. The dealerships — one located south of Boston in Plymouth and the other on Cape Cod — claimed in their federal lawsuit that Volvo pays them far less for work under a Volvo-issued prepaid maintenance plan than the manufacturer pays for warranty repairs. Under the state's Motor Vehicle Dealer Act, Volvo is required to reimburse the dealers at their retail rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS