Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Discovery Order Defies DOJ Stance, Court Hears

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The target of a petition seeking evidence aimed at shoring up arbitration against Lithuania over the nationalization of a prominent bank is urging the Second Circuit to revisit the petition, pointing to the Justice Department's stance that such an application flouts U.S. law.

Simon Freakley, the Lithuanian-appointed administrator of Bankas Snoras, argued in a petition for en banc rehearing Thursday that the Second Circuit improperly failed to take into account the significance of a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court aimed at resolving the unsettled question of whether Section 1782 of the U.S. Code allows federal courts to order discovery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!