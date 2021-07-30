Gov't Reaches Deal To End Trump-Era Trans Military Ban

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration and transgender military members and advocacy groups told a federal court in Washington state that they've reached a settlement deal to end a lawsuit over a contentious Trump-era policy barring transgender people from joining or serving openly in the military. The parties wrote in a brief status report Thursday — six months after President Joe Biden revoked an executive order underlying the Trump policy — that they have "reached an agreement in principle to fully resolve this litigation, including the allocation of all costs and fees among the parties." "The parties are currently in the process of drafting...

