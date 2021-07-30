Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TV Host Hits Celeb Boxing Promoter With Image Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The promoter of a celebrity boxing match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter breached his contract with a Philadelphia-area TV host and dragged her name through the mud when he said she was too inexperienced to announce the fight, a suit filed Thursday claims, after she allegedly ducked his sexual advances and refused to join him in a hot tub.

Gail Kasper, a motivational speaker and author who hosts Philly's tourism channel, says she cut a deal with Celebrity Boxing Entertainment CEO Damon Feldman to act as ring announcer for the ballyhooed June matchup, but then he fired her in violation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!