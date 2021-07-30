TV Host Hits Celeb Boxing Promoter With Image Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The promoter of a celebrity boxing match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter breached his contract with a Philadelphia-area TV host and dragged her name through the mud when he said she was too inexperienced to announce the fight, a suit filed Thursday claims, after she allegedly ducked his sexual advances and refused to join him in a hot tub. Gail Kasper, a motivational speaker and author who hosts Philly's tourism channel, says she cut a deal with Celebrity Boxing Entertainment CEO Damon Feldman to act as ring announcer for the ballyhooed June matchup, but then he fired her in violation of...

