Sauk-Suiattle Tribe Says Seattle's Dam Illegally Blocks Fish

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Tribe sued Seattle and its public utility division in a Washington federal court for operating a dam northeast of the city, which the tribe says unlawfully blocks fish from reaching its property and interferes with its property rights. This suit is the latest legal challenge to dams in the Pacific Northwest interfering with the well-being of fish. Tribes are often involved in the cases, some of which have been ongoing for decades. Sauk-Suiattle, also known as Sah-Ku-Me-Hu, wrote in its Tuesday complaint — originally filed in a state court — that the Gorge Dam in the Skagit River violates...

