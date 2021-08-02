Husch Blackwell Adds Ex-US Atty In White Collar Hiring Spree

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell has added Austin's former U.S. attorney to its white collar group, the firm said Monday, extending a recent growth spurt with its third hiring of a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor this year. Gregg N. Sofer, who served as counselor to former Attorney General William Barr before his stint as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, is the seventh attorney to come aboard at Husch Blackwell's white collar group this year. He joins fellow ex-U.S. Attorneys Tim Garrison and Jeff Jensen, who stepped down as top prosecutors in Missouri's Eastern and Western districts earlier this year. Jensen, who now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS