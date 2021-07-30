5th Circ. Told To Affirm Ax Of $36M Failed Contract Bid Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas engineering and construction company has asked the Fifth Circuit to uphold a district court's dismissal of breach of contract and fraud claims launched by a Bolivian company seeking about $36 million for a failed joint venture, saying the claims are based on a void agreement. Houston-based Proplant Inc. told the federal appellate court MDK Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada based most of its claims on an October 2016 contract proposal that MDK never signed, arguing a Southern District of Texas judge properly dismissed the claims in March, according to a response brief filed with the Fifth Circuit on Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS