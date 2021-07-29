Biden Pulls Back Veil On Trump-Era Trade Security Probes

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration formally closed the book on a series of Trump-era trade probes Thursday, publishing months-old reports that outlined the U.S. Department of Commerce's assessments on the national security threats posed by various imports. Commerce published four reports covering investigations of imported uranium, titanium sponge, vanadium, and power transformers and components. The Trump administration's failure to publish its findings had rankled members of Congress who demanded more transparency in U.S. trade policy. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump's trade approach, hailed the publication of the reports. "Congress requires consultation and reporting for all...

