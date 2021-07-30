DC Circ. Told To Back FERC's Security Upgrades Ruling

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- First Energy Corp., Duke Energy and other transmission owners have urged the D.C. Circuit to back up a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rule that largely leaves infrastructure upgrade responsibilities and strategies in the hands of the owners rather than regional grid operators. A group of transmission owners that also includes American Municipal Power Inc. and Exelon Corp. asked the court Thursday to back FERC's determination that they retain planning responsibility for security mitigation projects. The transmission owners intervened in the case to defend FERC's March 2020 ruling that it's transmission owners, not regional grid operators like PJM Interconnection LLC, who decide...

