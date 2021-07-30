General Mills Beats Part Of Artificial Flavoring Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday trimmed a proposed class action claiming that General Mills misled consumers with claims that its products contain no artificial flavors, saying the lead plaintiff failed to show a likelihood of personal future harm and can't pursue injunctive relief. The lawsuit, first filed in August 2019, says General Mills labeled its popular fruit-flavored snacks — including Fruit by the Foot, Gushers and Fruit Roll-ups, among others — with false and misleading claims that they contain no artificial flavors, though the products contain malic acid to make them taste tart and fruity. General Mills concedes that malic...

