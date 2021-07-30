Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Anthem Sued Over Alleged Refusal To Cover Spinal Device

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A patient has argued in a proposed class action in California federal court that Anthem Inc. abandoned its duties under ERISA by refusing to cover a device that treats degenerative spinal conditions.

Brenda Honeycutt, whose job-provided health insurance is administered by Anthem, filed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. She accuses the company of breaching its fiduciary duties under the federal benefits law by refusing to pay for a spine stabilization device called Coflex.

Anthem improperly classified the device as experimental and thus ineligible for insurance coverage,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!