Anthem Sued Over Alleged Refusal To Cover Spinal Device

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A patient has argued in a proposed class action in California federal court that Anthem Inc. abandoned its duties under ERISA by refusing to cover a device that treats degenerative spinal conditions. Brenda Honeycutt, whose job-provided health insurance is administered by Anthem, filed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday. She accuses the company of breaching its fiduciary duties under the federal benefits law by refusing to pay for a spine stabilization device called Coflex. Anthem improperly classified the device as experimental and thus ineligible for insurance coverage,...

