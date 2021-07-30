Hub Hires: McDermott, ACLU, Austria

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A rainy July did nothing to dampen the hiring mood for Boston law firms. Two firms added to their tax teams, the ACLU tapped several BigLaw attorneys for its new slate of directors, and a lawyer with Bay State ties may be heading to Vienna. Here are the latest among Boston movers and shakers. Austria President Joe Biden is nominating Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Austria. Kennedy currently serves as senior counsel in Greenberg Traurig's corporate practice group. She is also the president of the board and...

