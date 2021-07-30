Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI Wants 9th Circ. Redo Of Navajo Nation River Policy Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its decision to revive a Navajo Nation lawsuit over how much Colorado River water it should receive and make a plan for securing it.

A three-judge panel in April ruled that an Arizona federal judge was wrong to have rejected the tribe's bid to amend its complaint for a third time and to have dismissed the lawsuit. The Navajo Nation sued the Interior Department, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, claiming they violated the National Environmental Policy Act and trust duties...

