Exxon Again Seeks Win In Indonesian Human Rights Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Exxon has again asked a D.C. federal court to put a clean end to decades-old litigation seeking to hold the company liable for human rights abuses Indonesians allegedly suffered at the hands of the country's soldiers when they were purportedly providing security for the oil giant, arguing there is no evidence to suggest the company bears any blame for the military's actions. Exxon Mobil Corp. and ExxonMobil Oil Indonesia Inc. urged the court Thursday to grant summary judgment in their favor and end a lawsuit that has been ongoing since 2001. The litigation brought by villagers from Aceh province alleges Exxon...

