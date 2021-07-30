NYC Confirms First Woman And Latina As Its Top Lawyer

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The New York City Council has confirmed Georgia Pestana as the leader of the city's law department on Thursday, making her the first woman and the first Latino person to take such a role. The City Council confirmed Pestana, a 33-year veteran of the law department, with a unanimous vote Thursday afternoon. Pestana succeeds James E. Johnson, who was appointed in 2019 and left the post in June to become the chief operating officer of Trinity Church. "It is an honor to serve as New York City's 80th Corporation Counsel, the greatest legal job there is," Pestana said in a statement....

