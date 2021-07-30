Lowe's Must Face NJ Suit Over Worker-Customer Skirmish

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday revived claims against Lowe's over a physical altercation between a then-sales associate and a customer, finding that a trial judge should have let jurors decide whether the employee's lack of training led to the incident. The appellate panel upended Lowe's Home Centers LLC's summary judgment win last year in a suit from customer Ivan Tymiv and his wife alleging that the retailer was negligent in supervising and training Ahmed Hassan, saying the judge improperly tossed such claims on the grounds that there was no connection between the lack of training and the alleged...

