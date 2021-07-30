EEOC, US Men's Team Back Women's Soccer Pay Bias Appeal

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the union representing U.S. Men's National Team soccer players urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to overturn a ruling that axed a high-profile equal pay lawsuit from members of the U.S. Women's National Team. The EEOC and the U.S. men's team are among those who think the U.S. women's soccer team is being treated unfairly. (AP) The filings from the federal workplace bias watchdog and the union were among a handful of amicus briefs lodged at the appeals court Friday. Civil rights groups, former federal officials and others argued that the U.S. Soccer Federation...

