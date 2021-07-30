More Law Firms Require COVID-19 Vax To Return To Office

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells, Dickinson Wright PLLC and Lowenstein Sandler LLP will require workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter their offices, Law360 learned Friday, with the trio becoming the latest law firms to implement vaccine mandates as the U.S. sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases. What Are Your Firm's Reopening Plans? Email tips to pulse@law360.com. Hogan Lovells, which has roughly 1,000 U.S. attorneys, also said that it is pushing its official office return date from early September to Sept. 13. Lowenstein Sandler is considering delaying the next phase of its return-to-office plan, which was set to begin on Sept....

