Snow Removal Contractor Can't Escape NJ Slip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court won't let a snow removal contractor out of a suit alleging he failed to clear a parking lot, saying the trial court was wrong to find he owed no duty to a woman who claims she slipped and injured herself due to black ice that had not been removed. In an opinion filed Friday, the two-judge panel reversed a summary judgment decision that freed Harry Morey from a suit filed by Kim Labor, who said she slipped and fell in a parking lot that Morey was supposed to have cleared following a 2016 snowstorm. According to...

