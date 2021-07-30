Judge Sends LATAM Plane Deal Dispute To Mediation

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday delayed ruling on a request by LATAM Airlines creditors for permission to sue two major shareholders over a pair of canceled aircraft deals, saying the parties should take the dispute to mediation first. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr. adjourned the request by LATAM's unsecured creditor committee for standing to file suit, saying they should take their claims before a mediator while LATAM works with creditor groups to draw up a reorganization plan. "My concern is if we go down the litigation road it will sidetrack the plan," he said at the virtual hearing....

