Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Vaccines, Spacecraft, Crypto

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- July saw a number of notable contracts including a new $1.3 billion order for COVID-19 vaccines, a $178 million deal with SpaceX to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's icy moon Europa, and a $6 million contract for managing seized and forfeited digital assets. These are Law360's top government contracts from July. SpaceX Sets Its Sights On Jupiter's Icy Moon Days after Blue Origin launched four civilians into space, including billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced that Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, would be launching a spacecraft to Jupiter's fourth-largest moon for $178 million. The award...

