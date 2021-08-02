McDermott Adds Ex-Foley Atty In Dallas, Eyes Austin Office

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emory LLP has added a former Foley & Lardner LLP attorney as a partner in Dallas and is looking to expand into Austin as it continues snapping up lawyers across the state. The Chicago-based law firm announced last week that it has added former Foley of counsel Debbie Green as a partner in its Dallas office. Green is a litigator with experience representing clients in contested bankruptcy matters, class actions and antitrust disputes, according to the firm. She joins her former Foley & Lardner colleague Marcus Helt, who became a Dallas-based McDermott partner in May. Helt focuses his...

