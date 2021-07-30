Cancer Patient Slams J&J's 11th-Hour Bid To Upend Talc Trial

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A day after Johnson & Johnson removed her claims to federal court on the eve of a scheduled trial, a woman seeking to hold the company liable over its allegedly carcinogenic talcum powder filed an emergency motion on Friday asking to have the case sent back to Philadelphia County. Ellen Kleiner, whose suit was to be the first talc-related litigation to go to trial in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, accused J&J of removing the case in an act of eleventh-hour gamesmanship in order to delay facing a potential damage award. "In short, J&J's latest blatant acts of gamesmanship...

