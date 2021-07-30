Concrete Supply Co. Investor Sues To Halt Planned Merger

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Construction supplier U.S. Concrete Inc. was hit with a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey federal court that seeks to halt the company's pending $1.3 billion merger with Vulcan Materials Co., saying shareholders need more information about the deal's finances before voting on it. Investor Michael Brave accused U.S. Concrete of submitting a "materially misleading and incomplete" regulatory filing in connection with the proposed merger, leaving shareholders in the dark about many aspects of the projections provided by U.S. Concrete's financial advisers, Evercore and BNP Paribas. The filing also omitted information about potential conflicts of interest regarding BNP Paribas, according to Brave....

