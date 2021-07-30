Zurich, Gerdau End Fight Over Bridge Collapse Defense Costs

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Just days before trial was set to begin over litigation costs related to the 2018 Miami pedestrian bridge collapse, Zurich American Insurance Co. and Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. have agreed to end their coverage dispute, according to a filing in Florida federal court. The parties told the court they reached an agreement for all claims and defenses in the lawsuit Gerdau brought against Zurich last year over more than $2.7 million the steelmaker alleged it was owed for defending and settling multiple victim claims. Details of the settlement agreement are confidential, counsel for Gerdau told Law360 on Friday. "Gerdau is pleased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS